Paul David Granigan, 52, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to celebrate Paul may join the family in procession as we drive by some of his favorite places on the way to Riverview Cemetery for burial. Please arrive at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, between 10:15-11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, and the procession will begin at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast through the outdoor speakers at 10:15 a.m., with Pastor Michael Roth officiating. In respect for social distancing, we ask to please remain in your vehicles while waiting at the funeral home and at the graveside committal service. Since Paul was a proud Michigan State University fan, the family has asked to please wear your green and white and feel free to decorate your car to celebrate Paul and support MSU. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave online condolences or Hugs from Home messages may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.