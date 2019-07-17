Paul Francis Thielen
Paul Francis Thielen, 79, of Baroda passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3903 Lake St., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Paul was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Mount Pleasant, Mich., the son of the late Ambose and Agnes (Faber) Thielen. After graduating from Beal City High School, he served in the United States Army. On Sept. 22, 1975, he married Michalina “Michelle” Kachel. Paul graduated from Ferris State University and retired from Zenith Heathkit after 28 years. He enjoyed golfing, playing the guitar and farming.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Michelle; a son, Michael; a brother, Larry (Pat) Thielen; and sisters-in-law, Loretta Thielen and Geraldine Thielen.
Paul was also preceded in death by his siblings: Sister Ann Thielen, Geraldine Dudek, Daniel Thielen, David Thielen and George Thielen.