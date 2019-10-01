Paul L. Smith
Paul L. Smith, 75, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Riverview Cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by Stevensville American Legion Post 568. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to the family. Those wishing to sign Paul’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Paul was born April 9, 1944, in Benton Harbor, to Lewis and Alice (Bushey) Smith. He graduated from Bridgman High School, class of 1962. Paul served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years for Auto Zone, traveling the country setting up new stores for opening. Paul was an avid golfer and a University of Michigan sports fan. He loved being outdoors to enjoy the beauty of nature in the wonderful state of Michigan. Paul also enjoyed studying history, especially the Civil War.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Angela (Robert) Warren of Watervliet; two granddaughters, Alexa and Destiny Warren; his former wife, Linda Bartalone of Watervliet; two sisters, Pam Peek of Hartford and Kathy (Ben) Vitalie of Harvest, Ala.; one nephew; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Wesley and Rick Smith.