Paul Orlando
Paul Orlando, 84, of Benton Harbor passed peacefully in his home on August 15, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Paul was the long-time owner of Automotive Electric and a member of the American Legion and Elks Club. He led a full life, traveling extensively, managing a championship softball team, hunting, fishing and raising a family. He was a great dancer and appreciated the joy in life. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his partner, Betty “BJ” Forray; his sister, Frances Orlando Schaefer; sister-in-law, Ruth Tyler; son, Paul (Jan) Orlando of Benton Harbor; daughter, Laura (Jaime) Orlando of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Gillian Orlando-Milbauer, Paige Massey-Orlando, Eliza Orlando-Milbauer and Zachary Orlando-Milbauer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Wagner) Orlando; son, Craig Orlando; and brothers, George Orlando, Anthony Orlando and Joe Orlando.
A celebration of life service will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Paul’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.