Paul Orlando

Paul Orlando

Paul Orlando 

Paul Orlando, 84, of Benton Harbor passed peacefully in his home on August 15, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Paul was the long-time owner of Automotive Electric and a member of the American Legion and Elks Club. He led a full life, traveling extensively, managing a championship softball team, hunting, fishing and raising a family. He was a great dancer and appreciated the joy in life. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his partner, Betty “BJ” Forray; his sister, Frances Orlando Schaefer; sister-in-law, Ruth Tyler; son, Paul (Jan) Orlando of Benton Harbor; daughter, Laura (Jaime) Orlando of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Gillian Orlando-Milbauer, Paige Massey-Orlando, Eliza Orlando-Milbauer and Zachary Orlando-Milbauer; and several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Wagner) Orlando; son, Craig Orlando; and brothers, George Orlando, Anthony Orlando and Joe Orlando.

A celebration of life service will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Paul’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.