Paul’s life began Aug. 30, 1939, in Coloma. He was a lifetime area resident, leaving only for the time he spent proudly serving his county in the United States Marine Corp. When Paul returned home, he worked for the Watervliet Paper Mill. When the mill closed, Paul drove truck and then went to work for Coca-Cola, where he retired. When he wasn’t working you could find Paul watching sports or catching up with the world news on FOX.
Paul leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, which includes: two sons, Paul Pflugradt Jr. and Michael (Lisa) Pflugradt; two grandchildren, AO1 William (Malyssa) Pflugradt and Alexis Pflugradt; a brother, Frank “Butch” (Mary Beth) Pflugradt; and many nieces and nephews.