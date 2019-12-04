Pauline C. Montgomery
Pauline Constance (Gargano) Montgomery, 88, of St. Joseph died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Pauline was born Dec. 2, 1930, on her family fruit farm in Covert. She attended Covert schools and moved to Benton Harbor, residing at the Eleanor House for single women as a sister of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and began work at Whirlpool Corporation. It was at Whirlpool where Pauline and William (Bill) Montgomery of Buchanan were introduced. They were married April 23, 1955, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Benton Harbor.
The mother of four sons, Pauline was active in all things school, band, scouts and taxi service. You couldn’t miss Pauline at the SJHS football concession stands or a Boy Scout chicken dinner – 5’2’’ and in command. Pauline hosted many parties for Bill’s Whirlpool and Sears associates, and was an avid golfer for many years at Berrien Hills Country Club. Pauline’s favorite memories are of all the families and kids that grew up on Thayer Drive.
Survivors include sons: Timothy (St. Joseph), William (Charleston, S.C.), James (Gainesville, Ga.) and Ronald (West Bloomfield, Mich.); loving daughters-in-law: Cheryl, Dianna, Christina, Lori and Tiffany; cherished grandchildren: Amy (Brandon), Blaine (Catherine), Michael, Lauren, Richard, Matthew, Jenna, Cameron and Elinor; and blessed great-grandchildren: James, Ella, Caleb and Elijah. Pauline is also survived by brother, Frank Gargano of Watervliet; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; and “daughters” Jeannie Hinz and Janet Weaver.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bill; parents, Charles and Anna Gargano; brothers, Charles, Phil and Joseph Gargano; and sisters, Grace Staniz and Christine Beirhalter.
Visitation for Pauline will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with funeral services from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow in Riverview Park Cemetery, St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Caring Circle Hospice or Hanson Hospice Center. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.