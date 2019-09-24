Pearl Ruth Glauser
Pearl Ruth Glauser, 89, of Bethany Beach entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the youth ministry at Bethany Beach. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Three Oaks. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Pearl was born Friday, Dec. 6, 1929, in Blue Island, Ill., the daughter of the late Louis and Cleola (Sutton) Panozzo. On Dec. 14,1985, she married James R. Glauser. Pearl had been a receptionist at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman and enjoyed tending the gardens at Bethany Beach for many years.
Pearl is survived by her husband, James; her children, Earl (Gwen) Swart, Bryant (Tami) Swart and Bruce Swart; Jim’s children, Jeannine (David) Anderson and Amanda (Raymond) Schneegass; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Brianna, Ashley, Daniel, Kaitlyn and Jordan; and great-grandchildren: Bella, Liam, Ava, Brayden, David, Pearl, Esther, Ethan, Clark and Lyle.
Pearl was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Swart; and a sister, Ruby Flynn.