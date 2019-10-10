Pearl Wynafred (Miller) Yore
Pearl Wynafred (Miller) Yore, 85, of Stevensville passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph, with Fr. Thomas McNally officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with prayer and reflection time at 3:30 p.m., at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to the Yore Family in care of Margaret Farac (for funeral costs). Those wishing to share a memory of Wyn online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Wyn was born March 19, 1934, in Benton Harbor, to Max and Margaret (Ludlam) Miller. Wyn spoke fondly of her early days as a little girl living in the heart of downtown Chicago, growing up as a "Sand Rabbit" on Silver Beach with her dear sisters, Marla and Maxine, and being raised by her beloved mom and stepdad, Jesse Guinn. Wyn loved that she grew up on both sides of Lake Michigan.
During Wyn’s life she was dedicated to her faith in God, her family, her friends and her community. Wyn graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1952 and later married Bill Yore and had nine children. Music was interwoven in all aspects of Wyn’s life, as she sang professionally and in the music ministry for St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Advocating for the rights of people with special needs became part of Wyn’s mission, as she was part of the pioneer activists who helped change state and federal laws to provide public education rights for students with disabilities and universal access. In 1991, Wyn graduated cum laude from Siena Heights University. She used her BA in business administration as the VP assistant at Simplicity Patterns, then as VP assistant at Fletcher Paper Co. As a proud entrepreneur, Wyn owned “Yore Favorite Things” in St. Joseph for 12 years.
Wyn was active in community organizations and civic groups, some of which included her church involvement, the Economic Development Corp of Berrien County, and secretary of Berrien Kennel Club. As the former president of the Silver Beach Carousel Society, Wyn and the society were instrumental in assuring that a carousel returned to her beloved Silver Beach.
Wyn lived her life sharing the love of Christ with others, always giving to those in need and never turning anyone away – truly an amazing legacy for her family and friends.
Pearl is survived by her children, Deborah Williamsen of Watervliet, William Yore Jr. of Stevensville, Cathleen Woodrick of South Bend, Margaret (Ronald) Farac of Coloma, Christine (Michael) Screes of South Bend, Julie McWilliams of Portage and Theresa Yore of Stevensville; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marla Owca and Maxine Iversen.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Michael Yore and Kevin Yore; sons-in-law, Christopher Williamsen and Stephen Woodrick; granddaughter, Heather Williamsen; and brothers-in-law, Don Owca and Jerry Iversen.