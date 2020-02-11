Peggy Ann Block, 73, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Watervliet.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 613 Court St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Michael Roth officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy’s grandchildren’s college fund, payable to Kevin Block. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.