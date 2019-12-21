Percy 'John' Crumb
Percy "John" Crumb, 89, of Watervliet died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
John’s life began April 8, 1930, in Coloma. As a young boy, his family moved to Watervliet where he grew up and attended school. John proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was a grain and animal farmer most of his life. However, he also worked as a welder, boiler maker, and drove a truck. When he wasn’t working, you could find John enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting and spending time at his cabin up north.
John’s greatest joy was spending time with his loving family, which includes: two children, Carrol Crumb and Mark (Denise) Crumb; four grandchildren, John (Michelle) Crumb, Mark R. Crumb, Tangie Hance and Samantha Crumb; four great-grandchildren, Antonio Crumb, Alizandra Crumb, Nemesio Crumb and Luke Crumb; and many other family and friends.
His wife, Lillian (Frazier) Crumb; great-granddaughter, Cassandra Crumb; parents, Arthur and Katherine (Smith) Crumb; and a brother, Donald Crumb, precede John in death.
Friends may visit with John’s family from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet, where funeral services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Watervliet. Memorials may be made in John’s memory to Berrien County Cancer Services or Caring Circle Hospice. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for John’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.