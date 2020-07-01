With heavy hearts, we announce that Peter Alex Ruppel, 86, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He was born on June 18, 1934, in St. Joseph, to the late Henry and Mary Ruppel. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1954, and was on the 1953 high school state basketball championship team. He served in the Air Force as a radio operator/repair technician, worked for the Voice of Music and retired from the Benton Harbor Public Schools as an audio-visual technician.