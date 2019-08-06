Peter C. Troost
Peter C. Troost, 83, of South Bend, Ind., and Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Peter was born March 12, 1936, in St. Joseph, to the late Thelma Dorothy (Cook) and Edward John Troost. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Gail Troost.
Peter is survived by his wife, Sidell Ann; one daughter, Kathryn Ann (Darnell) Wheeler of Fishers, Ind.; and son, David Charles (Kim) Troost of Lakeland, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Kelly (Chris) Rudi of Mishawaka, Ind., and Tracy (Ron) Harding of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and was in the Air Force Reserves at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss. He retired from Uniroyal after 35 years of service. Peter was a former member of Knollwood Country Club, B K Club, De Amicis Club and the Potawatomi Zoo. Pete enjoyed golfing, reading, winters in Florida and spending time on Deerfield Beach in Florida.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend. There will be no services. Cremation will take place with private burial in Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend, IN, 46615.