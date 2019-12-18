Peter J. Beall
Peter J. Beall was born Nov. 9, 1971, in St. Joseph, to John and Marilyn Beall, now of Eau Claire. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Pete grew up in a loving family – there were six other siblings, four boys and two girls. Pete positioned himself as the jokester, but never with an unkind spirit. As a boy, he enjoyed typical activities in sports as well as nature. He often was the life of a party, even though he was quite shy and sensitive in reality. Pete often shared whatever he had with others, including his clothes that had been given to him as a present by his mother!
Pete was baptized in the Baroda Stevensville Church and was a member of Pioneer Memorial Church. He graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1990. He also studied at Andrews University for four years, and a brief time in theater in Los Angeles.
The full ravages of bipolar/schizoid affective disorder claimed him nearly 30 years ago, and he spent the rest of his life in various institutions. There are many stories provided to us of Pete’s continued love and sharing of his few personal items with other patients. His sense of humor rarely left him, and it was a joy to have him as a friend. He was blessed to have some truly caring and loving staff to support him in these institutions, and he claimed some as his additional mothers.
Pete was a truly wonderful son. He loved the Lord to the end of his days on this earth. We hope and expect to see him – together – when the Lord comes in the clouds.
The service for Pete will be Friday, Dec. 20, at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, Berrien Springs. Visitation will commence at 11 a.m., with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Shanghai Cemetery, Eau Claire. Online messages: www.allredfuneralhome.com.