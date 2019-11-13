Peter J. Rago
Peter J. Rago, 77, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.
Pete was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Nashville, Tenn., and was raised by his adoptive mother, Jennie (Armando) Rago, in Chicago. He served as a Chicago police officer for seven years before moving to Berrien Springs in 1977. He worked for 47 years in the sporting goods industry as a manufacturers sales representative, and spent the last few years of his life working in the lawn and garden department at Lowe’s in Benton Harbor. Even though he had a successful career, he valued education and went back as a non-traditional student to earn a bachelor’s degree from Sienna Heights University, and a master’s of business administration from Bethel College.
An avid lover of sports, Pete coached youth baseball in Berrien Springs for many years. If you were to pass by the ball field on a warm summer day and Pete’s team was taking the field, you likely heard “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background, with his motivational chant “BABUBA” coming from the coach's box.
Pete had many loves, including taking care of his horses, listening to Elvis Presley and rooting for the Chicago Cubs. After a VERY long wait, he was there to see the Cubbies win the pennant at Wrigley Field, and he finally got to see them win the World Series. He also enjoyed attending Notre Dame women’s basketball games with friends. However, the thing that Pete liked to do most was make people laugh. Anytime you saw him, whether it was at Nikki’s Café or Lowe’s, you could always count on him telling a joke.
Although Pete had many loves, what was most important to him was his family, his friends, helping others and his relationship with Jesus.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Clay) Steele of Richmond, Texas; two sons, Vince (Holly) Rago of Berrien Center and Chad (April) Rago of Casa Grande, Ariz.; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Terra) Maxwell, Chris (Jillian) Reed, Melissa Reed, Kyle Rago, Tannor Rago, Brant Rago and Madison Rago; five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kimber and Penelope Maxwell and Camille and Harrison Reed; one sister, Mary (Rago) Newbold; and several very special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Castelbuono Youth Chapel at Pioneer Memorial Church (PMC), Berrien Springs, and from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the narthex at PMC. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at PMC, with Pastor Roy Castelbuono officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, and We Can Ride 4-H Club through the MSU Berrien County Extension Office. Online messages www.allredfuneralhome.com.