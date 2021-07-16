Peter Romaine Johnson was born May 9, 1944, in Benton Harbor to Peter and Bobbie (Griffin) Johnson. Pete, as he was known to everyone, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Rose Arbor Hospice Center, Kalamazoo, Mich.
On Nov. 30, 1963, Pete was united in marriage with Sandra Williams. Pete took over a heating and cooling business his grandfather started in Coloma and moved it to Hartford in 1970 and renamed it Johnson’s Heating and Air Conditioning. In his younger days, when it came time for the opening deer season, Pete would head up north. He also liked to go fishing, however, his most precious times were spent with his family – especially his grandchildren. If you couldn’t find Pete at home in the morning or at night, just look to the Panel Room and you could probably find him.