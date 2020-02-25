Phillip Anderson “Phil” Harte, 57, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Marlo Fritzke officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.