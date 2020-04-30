Phillip L. Byrdak, 56, of Buchanan passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home of natural causes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Saturday, May 2, at Swem Chapel, Buchanan, due to current events and public safety. Private burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. A Memorial Celebration will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. The family encourages everyone to go to www.swemchapel.com, or call in to leave your condolences and memories for them to reflect on. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.