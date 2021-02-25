Phyllis was born on Oct. 9, 1932, in St. Paul, Minn. She spent most of her life time in Southwest Michigan. As an adult she worked as a cook, first at Coloma High School and then for Whirlpool. She enjoyed making rosaries and babysitting her grandchildren.
Phyllis’ greatest joy was her loving family which includes her four daughters: Catherine Green, Linda (Robert) Wooley, Teresa (Larry) Collins and Cynthia Martin; eight grandchildren: Dianna, Scott, William (Tina), Kevin (Kristin), Steven (Beth), Phillip (Jaimie), James and Andrea (James); 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Rose Mary Immoos; and many nieces and nephews.