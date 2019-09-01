Phyllis Irene Stelter
Phyllis Irene Stelter, 73, of Baroda passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the New Troy American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy 49119. Memorial contributions may be given to the New Troy American Legion. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Phyllis was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of the late Otis and Bessie (Stocksell) Copeland. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Stelter. Phyllis enjoyed cross-stitch, crochet, working puzzles and gardening. She worked at Wollin Products in Stevensville for 17 years and tended bar at the Bridgman and New Troy American Legion Posts.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Catherine (Joseph) Borths and Angela Wurtz; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Elmer (Laura) Copeland and Leo (Nancy) Copeland.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Cullison; and siblings, Vern, Melvin and Jesse Copeland and Joyce Culvahouse.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.