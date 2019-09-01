Phyllis J. Baldwin
At the age of 73, Phyllis passed away while on a trip home from Colorado, where she had been assisting her eldest granddaughter get settled into her first year of college at Regis University in Denver.
Phyllis was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Marion, Ind., to John and Rose Inskeep. Following graduation from Mississinewa High School in Marion, she attended and graduated from Anderson College, in Anderson, Ind., with a bachelor’s degree in business education. She met her husband, Renard Baldwin, at Anderson and was married on June 24, 1967. She then attended and graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., with a masters degree in business education/accounting.
Phyllis and Renard moved to St. Joseph in 1969, and both had a passion for education. Phyllis taught business at St. Joseph High School, as well as classes at Lake Michigan College. She left teaching in 1981 to become co-owner to one of Southwest Michigan’s first privately owned computer sales and service businesses, Professional Computer Systems (PCS). After 15 years on the retail side, Phyllis then opened her own business, Baldwin and Associates. She provided full-time consulting in business and personal computer use, particularly in accounting services.
Phyllis was as dedicated to service as she was to education. She served in numerous leadership positions with First Church of God in St. Joe, and served more than 20 years on the Board of Directors and as treasurer of the Emergency Shelter in Benton Harbor. She also served on the Adult Committee of Young Life, as well as the Pensions Board of the International Church of God. Probably the service closest to Phyllis’ heart was her work on the Board of the First Church of God Preschool.
Phyllis was the beloved wife of Renard Baldwin for 52 years. She was the loving mother to Renelle Bouffard and husband Chris Tripoda; and cherished Grammy to Claire, Sara, Maggie and Michael. Phyllis will be remembered as an amazing and strong woman who touched everyone she knew.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the First Church of God, 2627 Niles Ave., St Joseph. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made in Phyllis’ name to the First Church of God Preschool, 2627 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, or the St. Joseph Public Schools Foundation, 3275 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Phyllis' Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.