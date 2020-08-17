Phyllis Jean (Fuller) Johnson, 92, of St. Joseph, formerly of Stevensville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2020, at Caretel Inns of St. Joseph.
Phyllis was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Benton Harbor to the late William and Helen (Mead) Fuller.
She graduated from Benton Harbor High School. She married her late husband, R. James “Jim” Johnson, on Aug. 29, 1953. The two were happily married for 18 years before Jim passed away in 1971.
Phyllis and Jim enjoyed spending time with their friends, going canoeing and skiing. They also loved to visit Thunder Lake in Fountain, Mich., where they had a cottage, and would never return home before they stopped at The Tavern for a delicious burger.
After Jim’s death, Phyllis worked for Great Lake Building Service until she retired at the age of 80. She was a proud member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baroda. Phyllis also liked to attend musicals and plays with her friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Joseph) Vargo of Benton Harbor and Barbara (Kenneth) Mach of St. Joseph; and her very special grandson, Steven Mach and his fiancee, Harley Statler.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, William and Helen Fuller; sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Allen Umphrey; and nephew, William Umphrey.