Phyllis 'Jean' Lucas
Phyllis “Jean” Lucas, 78, of Hartford passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Chapel, 8747 US 31, Berrien Springs.
Jean was born on June 18, 1941, in Mt. Vernon, Ill., to the late Raymond and Margaret (Bogart) Burwell. On Oct. 26, 1963, in St. Joseph, she married Albert Lucas; he preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2011.
Jean is survived by three children, Phillip Lucas of Hartford, Dean (Renee) Lucas of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Phyllis (Rodney) Brohman of Berrien Springs; and nine grandchildren.
Also preceding Jean in death is a daughter, Lynn Marie Midkiff; four brothers: Bill, Don, Ancil and Charles; and a sister, Carol.
Jean loved her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could. She also enjoyed crocheting, the casino and was an avid animal lover.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Heritage Chapel in Berrien Springs, with Pastor Rick Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas family or to the Berrien County Cancer Service. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.heritagechapel.com.