Piper Boven
Piper Boven, 7 months, of Coloma, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 at home.
Funeral services will be held at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma on Tuesday, July 23 at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Kniebes Cemetery. Donations in Piper's memory may be made to the family. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Piper was born Dec. 19, 2018 in South Bend to Jordan and Kelsey (Browne) Boven.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother Rhett; grandparents, Sonya and Don Boven; great-grandparents, Jean and Dale Kreitner, and Alta and Roger Boven; aunts and uncles, Phoebe, Hunter, and Austin Browne, Michaela Warren, Wes and Brittany Boven, and Emily and Jake Boven; along with cousins, Josie, Brooks, and Gibson Boven.
She was preceded in death by her Nana Emily Browne.
Piper, with her two little dimples and the biggest smile, was truly the happiest baby who will certainly be missed by everyone.