Price E. Grayam, 75, of Benton Harbor passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, also at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service Friday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.