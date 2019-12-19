Quintina Denise 'Tina' Jeffries
Quintina Denise “Tina” Jeffries, 29, of Benton Harbor passed away Dec. 8, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at New Bethel Baptist Church, Benton Harbor, with visitation at 10 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Quintina was born May 6, 1990, in St. Joseph, to Quintin Jeffries and Theresa Butler.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Butler and Leon Holton; godmother, June Ward; maternal great-grandparents, Sherman and Reola Goodloe; paternal great-grandparents, Mary and Jimmy Jeffries; and one uncle, Ralph Rand.
Quintina was a graduate of the Benton Harbor High School class of 2009 and she continued her studies at Lake Michigan College, where she met her husband, Darnel G. Willock.
Tina was a happy child and will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and her genuine giving spirit and love for others. She was a hard worker and took pride in being self-sufficient.
Her favorite pastimes were reading the Bible, nurturing her relationship with God, growing her plants, manicuring nails, caring for dreads and she adored her dogs – Chloe, Lola and Kashee.
Tina will be remembered in the hearts of her loving son, Roy King Willock; husband, Darnel G. Willock; parents, Quintin Jeffries and Theresa Butler; sisters, Stonesha Williams and Tieyauana Jeffries; brother, Jamil Horton; nephew, Aceion Ford; maternal grandmothers, Brenda Goodloe-Butler and Debby Ann Butler; paternal grandmother, Sharon Jeffries; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.