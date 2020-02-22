R. Frances White, 95, lifetime resident of Berrien Springs, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Woodland Terrace of Longmeadow in Niles.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Berrien Springs United Methodist Church, where friends may visit beginning one hour before the service. A luncheon will follow the service, after which a graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Berrien Springs United Methodist Church or to Woodland Terrace of Longmeadow, Niles.