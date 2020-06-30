R. Nadine Trail, 95, of Benton Harbor went to be with her Lord and her husband, James, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Royalton Manor Care Facility. The Trail family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Royalton Manor for their attentiveness and loving care for many years.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Safe Harbor Church, 3552 S. Pipestone Road, Sodus, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Shanghai Cemetery in Pipestone Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nadine’s memory can be made to Safe Harbor Church of God. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township.