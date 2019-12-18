Ralph A. Kaczmarek
Sunday evening Dec. 15, 2019, Ralph A. Kaczmarek, 69, passed away after a brave, strong-fought battle against cancer.
Ralph was born in South Haven on Oct. 25, 1950, and attended South Haven schools, graduating in 1969. He continued on to MSU, earning his degree in industrial engineering and education. He taught shop, driver’s ed and hunter safety at both Watervliet and South Haven. After teaching for five years, his passion in automotive engineering, design and manufacturing drew him to Detroit. Lured in 2017 by the warmer climate with fishing, gardening and camping, Ralph retired in Cape Coral, Fla.
Proceeded in death by his parents, Stanley and Marguerite; he leaves behind daughter, Stacy (with husband, Schuyler Kellogg, and grandsons Silas and Soren); son, Joel Brandon (with wife, JoAnne Bodfish, and grandchildren Hannah and Jacob; and wife, Jolinda (with stepdaughters, Jennie and Christie); his brother, Leonard of St. Joseph (wife, Diana) residing summer in St. Joseph; and brother, Don (with partner, John Scoppa) residing in Punta Gorda, Fla., were close by to Ralph at his death, along with his children and wife.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. in Lakeview Cemetery, (269) 637-0333.