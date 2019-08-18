Randy Dewitt Lane
Randy Dewitt Lane, 65, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, after a short illness.
Randy was a longtime resident of the St. Joseph/Benton Harbor area and had also lived in Arkansas and Indiana. He attended Benton Harbor High School and graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy. He worked as a police officer in Arkansas and commercial painter in northern Indiana and Michigan.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Bill Lane, and his youngest brother, Curtis Lane.
He is survived by his children, who will greatly miss him: Jessica Koscher (Sue McDonald), Robert Lane, Tiffany Sommers, Billy Sommers, Tyler Sommers and Angela Sommers; his siblings, who stood by him in good times and difficult ones: Tom (Sheree) Lane, Billy Lane and Wanda Burnett; his grandchildren, Max and Mathias, who was his Papa Randy’s best friend.
Randy will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart, his love for his “boys” Bo and Jake, and his great sense of humor. He offered light and love to his children, who all came to him later in their lives and just when they needed him the most. Randy was always encouraging, kind and believed the best in everyone. He loved being with friends and family and firing up his grill.
In honor of his life, friends and family are invited to a BBQ potluck to celebrate and honor of his life from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Woodbine Lodge at Riverview Park in St. Joseph. Memorials can be made in Randy’s honor to the The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan or to an animal charity of your choice. Those wishing to share a memory of Randy online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.