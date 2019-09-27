Randy L. Robinson
Randy L. Robinson, 34, of South Bend, Ind., unexpectedly departed this life to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2019, at home.
A Homegoing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Dr., Benton Harbor. Friends may visit with the family at the church Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Final arrangements are entrusted to Family Funeral Home, Benton Harbor.
Randy was born Nov. 12, 1984, in Benton Harbor to Randy Johnson and Tammy Robinson.
Randy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sanita Robinson; his children, Randy Robinson Jr., Sanita Robinson, Kaylah Robinson, Nariah Carter, Allen Bobo, Kaneisha Eddie, Dezary Burnett and Che’Aunte Butnett; two grandchildren, Khe’Ianei and Arquis; his father, Randy (Marie) Johnson; his mother, Tammy Robinson; his siblings, Anthony, Antwaniqua, Donquel, Sabrina, Javonte, Sarinna, Terrence, Shaquille, Dontae, Tashanti, Carlissa and Darshieka; grandparents, Irma (Arthur) Dortch and Mabel Johnson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.