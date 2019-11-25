Ray Burns
Ray Burns, 93, of Benton Harbor died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Hanson Hospice House in Lincoln Township.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township, with the Rev. Charles Engler officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fairplain Chapel. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Ray was born on May 16, 1926 in Marmaduke, Ark., to John and Hattie Burns. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. Ray was employed as a machinist at Auto Specialties for 30 years before retiring in 1980. After retirement he worked at Jameson Galleries for 16 years until 2000 and then worked at Meijers for 14 years until 2014.
He married his wife, Barbara, in 1951 and she preceded him in death in 2014. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Ray enjoyed golfing and bowling and his favorite flower was the tulip. From 1958 until 1968 he sang with the Sunnyside Gospel Singers. He was also the Sunday school superintendent for 50 years at the Crystal Avenue Church of God.
His family includes his daughter, Darla (Robert) Cole of Niles; his two sons, Byrd (Rachel) Blanchard of Coloma and Roger (Sheila) Blanchard of Satsuma, AL; his brother, Whellis Burns of North Little Rock, Ark.; his sister, Minnie Blanchard of Jonesboro, Ark.; his 2 half-brothers, Billy Burns of Oklahoma City, Okl., and Bobby Burns of Gainesville, Ark.; 12 grandchildren and his many great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Burns, Melvin Burns, and John Burns; and two sisters, Lona Blanchard and Belle Hall.