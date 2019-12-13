Ray L. Evans
The family of Ray L. Evans, 82, announce his day of final rest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Coloma. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife Janet, daughter Karen and daughter-in-law Cindi.
Ray was born May 8, 1937, in Benton Harbor. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Ray married the love of his life, Janet, and they were happily married for over 24 years.
He was a lifetime area resident, working as a master electrician. He was also known as a very talented taxidermist and archery shop owner.
Ray's passion for fishing provided the opportunity to make friends with many area fishermen. He was well-known by locals on both the North and South Pier. He was a fun-loving, very generous and caring man, who loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; sister, Diane Norvell of South Bend, Ind.; daughter, Karen (Kane) Kinyon of Watervliet; son, David (Cindi) Zech of Eau Claire; son, Ted Zech of Watervliet; son, Stan (Annette) Zech of Great Falls, Mont.; daughter, Chris Evans of Buchanan; son, Michael Evans of California; son, Casey (Karen) Evans of Benton Harbor; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ray is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Greenwell; and sister, Roseanne Sanchez.
Memorials may be made to Caring Circle or Berrien County Cancer Service, St. Joseph.