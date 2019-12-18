Raymond Barth
The Rev. Raymond Barth went home to God on Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born July 17, 1941, the son of Raymond Barth Sr. and Ethel (Knuth) Barth. He attended school in Milwaukee, Sacred Heart, Hales Corners, Wis., and Loyola University in Chicago. For many years he was a Brother in the Order of St. Augustine (known as Brother Bernard). He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1985 for the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Fr. Barth served as an associate pastor in several parishes, including St. Joseph (St. Joseph, Mich.), St. Joseph (Battle Creek) and St. Joseph (Watervliet). He also served as a pastor of St. Ambrose and Our Lady of Great Oak Parishes (Delton), and then for 15 years as Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Bridgman.
Fr. Barth's family includes two sisters, Donna and Barbara; four brothers, Donald, Walter, Richard and Michael; and 21 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Judith.
Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Hutchins Funeral Home. There will be a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m., with Fr. Arthur Howard presiding. Bishop Paul Bradley will be the Principal Celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet, followed immediately by a committal in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.