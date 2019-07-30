Raymond Bonkowski
Raymond Bonkowski, 74, of South Haven passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bronson South Haven Hospital.
He was born Feb. 22, 1945, to Raymond S. and Marie (Saikowski) Bonkowski in Austinburg, Ohio. Raymond worked for Michigan Gas Utilities as a meter reader in the street department. He retired in 2007. Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to casinos.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Ann Sakmar and Jeanne Baczkowski; and half-sister, Jennie Barkley.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Ann (Michael) Pasquill of Portage, Mich., half-brother, Joseph Saikowski; brother-in-law, Andy Sakmar; and niece and nephews, Mike and Lori Sakmar and Jeff Orwig; great nephews, Peter and Steven; and best friend of over 50 years, John Wortman of South Haven.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.