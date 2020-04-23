Raymond Henry Schultz, 96, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Willows in St. Joseph.
Raymond was born in Benton Harbor to the late Henry and Mary (Granke) Schultz on May 18, 1923. On Nov. 29, 1943, Raymond married Evelyn Haak. They remained married for 72 years, until Evelyn’s passing in 2015. Raymond proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the U.S. Army. Raymond was a hard worker and took much pride in his work. He was a business owner, owning a Dairy Queen franchise in Benton Harbor, as well as owning a filling station. He was the chief of the St. Joseph Township Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Greece, Italy and Austria. Raymond and Evelyn loved small dogs. They were fond of archery and were members of the Twin City Archers for many years.