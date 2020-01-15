Raymond L. Jaggers
Raymond L. Jaggers, 86, of Syracuse, Ind., and formerly of Benton Harbor left Courtyard Healthcare in Goshen, Ind., and stepped into Eternity with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:45 a.m.
He was born to Paul and Oza (Hudson) Jaggers in Bragg City, Mo., on Nov. 12, 1933. Ray honorably served his country from 1954 to 1956 in the U.S. Army.
On August 14, 1954, he married Velma “Bobbie” Ann Smith, and together they had five sons. Ray retired from Kaywood in Benton Harbor after 39 years of woodworking and was a member of the American Legion Post 253 in North Webster, Ind. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, birdwatching, gardening, and most of all, his family.
He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, Donny Ray (Debbie) Jaggers of Coloma, Bill (Dawn) Jaggers of Syracuse, Roland (Jennifer) Jaggers of Floresville, Texas, Terry (Tina) Jaggers of Hartford and Kerry Jaggers of Benton Harbor; a sister, Bonnie Creech of Springfield, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend, Julia Kiser; along with a caregiver and friend, Kari Marti-Wilbur.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers, Roland and Walter; two daughters-in-law, Kathy (Kerry) Jaggers and Tammy (Roland) Jaggers.
A funeral service in honor of Ray will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at General Baptist Church, 3207 E. Eculid Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Pastor Richard Kiser will officiate. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma, where military honors will be rendered by the Stevensville American Legion Post 568. Friends and family will be received from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.