Raymond Lee Yates, 71, of Niles passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Raymond was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Watervliet, the son of Clarence and Nellie (Skaggs) Yates, both of whom precede him in passing. Also preceding him in passing are two brothers: Lloyd Francis Yates and Clarence Yates; and four sisters: Betty Woods, Sylvia Bond, Nancy Yates and Florence Berends.
Raymond served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. During his working days, Raymond served as a police officer in Gary, Okla., in construction in Michigan, and as a bartender at The Main. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and go fishing.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Sherry (Richardson) Yates; a daughter, Shelly Robin Yates; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Ann) Yates of Bangor.
As to Raymond’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.