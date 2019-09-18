Rebecca 'Beck' McGee
Sister Rebecca "Beck" McGee, 86, of Benton Harbor departed this life Sept. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at the Full Gospel Tabernacle, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Rebecca was born March 26, 1933, in Ponchatoula, La., to Alma and Dempsey Smith Sr. She was the Matriarch of the Smith and Henderson family. Rebecca married James McGee on June 10, 1950. She moved to Benton Harbor in 1970 and worked for Homestead and Tosi’s restaurants. Rebecca was also a grandparent for BHAS, where she helped many children learn to read, write and learn mathematics. She volunteered at the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen, and when she wasn’t there, she still fed many children and the homeless from her own home.
Rebecca is survived by daughters, Linda (Jesse) Ammons and Glenda McGee; sons, David (Edna) McGee, Larry McGee, Richard (Darlene) McGee, Michael (Ester) McGee and Ronnie Ray (Bobby) McGee; sisters, Lorene (Owen) Caldwell and Dorothy Cheatham; brothers, George Henderson, Ervin Henderson, Daniel (Jeanna) Smith and Richard (Elaine) Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Celestine (Smith) Hill; and brothers, Dempsey Smith Jr., Raymond Smith and William Smith.