Rebecca M. Gibson
Rebecca M. Gibson, 60, of Dowagiac, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Reverend Tom Bird Officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Rebecca's name may be made to the Cass County Humane Society. Those wishing to sign Rebecca's memory book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Rebecca was born Nov. 4, 1959, to William and Verna (McNut) Logan in South Bend, Ind. On March 12, 1976, she married the love of her life, Louis Gibson, Jr. They made a life together in Dowagiac where they raised their three boys. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing word searches and other puzzle books. Rebecca had a love for animals, especially her dog Ritzy. Most of all she loved her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rebecca is survived by her sons, Louis (Pam) Gibson, Paul (Krystal) Gibson and Tim Gibson; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. She is also survived by five siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Gibson, Jr.; and three siblings.