Rebecca Sue Powers
Rebecca Sue Powers, 62, of Buchanan passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
She was born on July 5, 1957, to George and Lenar Wray in Steele, Mo.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Thomas Powers; daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Stogsdill; stepchildren, Brent and April Powers; grandchildren, Zoe, Jacob, Haley, Seth, Austin and Travis; brother, Fletcher Wray; and sisters, Betty Markus, Georgia Davis and Hazel Boatman.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Rebecca "Sue" was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Till the day we reunite, we will hold her in our hearts.
A funeral service for Rebecca will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.