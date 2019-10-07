Regina B. Dongvillo, 98, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor, MI. Private family burial will take place at North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Regina was born on July 30, 1921 to Adam and Mary Nowicki in Chicago. On April 25, 1942, she married Felix Dongvillo. Together they owned and operated the family fruit farm in Royalton Township for over 60 years. Regina is survived by her sons, Robert (Ruth) Dongvillo and David (Darlene) Dongvillo; son-in-law, Larry Schuler; grandchildren, Michael Dongvillo, Megan Dongvillo, Jaemala (Matt) Smith, Stasia Davis, Matthew Schuler and Eric Schuler and great-grandchildren, Campbell Shell, Molly Heddle, Alesea Fritz, Alexys Parker Davis, Jaxson Davis and Adam Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary Nowicki; husband, Felix Dongvillo; daughter, Barbara Schuler and sister, Harriett Surz.