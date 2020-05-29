Reinhard Erich Lippert, 81, of Benton Harbor passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Caretel Inns, with his wife by his side. He celebrated his 82nd birthday on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Heaven.
Due to the governor’s extended Stay at Home order, a private family service will be held and a public service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Turhill Dr., Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49008. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.