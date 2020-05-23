Reinhard Erich Lippert, 81, of Benton Harbor passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Caretel Inns, with his wife by his side. He celebrated his 82nd birthday on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road. Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date. Due to the uncertainty of the future of large events, these services are still tentative. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, or the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Turhill Dr., Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49008.