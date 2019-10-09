Rennee I. Schroeder
Rennee Irene Carlisle-Schroeder, 89, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at The Willows, surrounded by her family.
Rennee was born to Roland and Roxie (Holbert) Edington on Oct. 8, 1929, in St. James, Ark.
She married Harry Carlisle on Aug. 11, 1950, and celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2004. She found love again with Elmer Schroeder and they wed on Oct. 6, 2007.
Rennee graduated from Dowagiac Union High School. Rennee was a woman of great faith. She was the founder of Tri-County Ministries and served for over 30 years. She attended Sister Lakes Community Church and Berrien County Baptist Church. Rennee was a talented baker, making beautiful wedding cakes, and was an accomplished seamstress, often making her own clothing. Rennee always looked forward to the time she could spend with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Carlisle; two brothers, R.J. and Larry Edington; as well as two sisters, Eunice Gross and Bonnie Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer Schroeder of St. Joseph; her two children, Barbara (Bob) Slates of Portage and Ed (Cheryl) Carlisle of Las Tablas, Panama; four grandsons, Trent (Cynthia) Slates of Niles, David (Jessica) Slates of Franklinville, N.J., Stephen (Joy) Slates of Aurora, Ill., and Chad Carlisle of Riverside; 12 great-grandchildren: Brandon Slates, Justin Slates, Tyler Carlisle, Cody Carlisle, Peyton Slates, Eliana Slates, Nadia Slates, Carson Slates, Mikaya Slates, Karina Slates, Malachi Slates and Colton Slates; and two great-great-grandchildren, Reece Hensel and Mikayla Slates. She will also be remembered by her sisters, Wanda Carlisle of Dowagiac, Betty (Ralph) Baker of Dowagiac and Shirley (Bill) Gerrich of Arizona.
Services for Rennee will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, 61453 M51 in Niles, with a time of visitation one hour prior. An interment will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Rennee’s family is asking memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.
Memories of Rennee may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.