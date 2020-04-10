Richard A. Dolph, 60, of Bridgman passed away on April 7, 2020, at his residence.
Cremation has taken place. A private burial of ashes will take place in North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorial donations in Rich’s memory may be made to the Bridgman American Legion. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffield pastrick.com.
Rich was born April 7, 1960, in Watervliet, to Marshall and Kathleen (Struble) Dolph. He worked for several small engine shops, most recently Ausra Kubota in Dowagiac. Rich was a member of Bridgman American Legion and was the crew chief for his brother, Mike’s, racing team. Rich loved racing and his Budweiser, so have a Bud in memory of Rich.
Rich is survived by his brothers, Michael Dolph of Greensburg, Ind., and Patrick (Kim) Dolph of Coloma; a nephew, Ryan Dolph; and nieces, Sarah Davis Williams and Jody Coffman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Vicky Russell; and his dog, Jojo.