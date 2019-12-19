Richard A. Parker
Richard A. Parker, 69, of Benton Harbor passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
He was born Aug. 15, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Ted and Florine (Samsen) Parker. Richard was a 1968 St. Joseph High School graduate and then attended Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids until he was drafted to the Army during the Vietnam War. He was an artist specializing in paints and woodworking. Finally, Richard was a quiet, kind, gentle man and his family was his world.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Pendergrass; stepson, Steven Parker; five grandchildren; siblings, Jane Lesniak, Diana Tippy, Jon Parker, Ted Parker and Lisa (Ryan) Katowich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Herman.
Cremation has taken place and Richard's family will celebrate his life privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Barbara Pendergrass.