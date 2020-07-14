Richard Allen Rorabeck, 93, of Berrien Springs passed away July 11, 2020, at Caretel Inns of St Joseph. He went quietly of natural causes into his final sleep, knowing that it will be a short time before he sees his Lord coming on the clouds of glory to resurrect the sleeping saints, and then enters into eternal life. He was a member of the Berrien Springs Village Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Richard was born April 2, 1927, to the Strimback family of Hickory Corners, Mich. Depression year hardships necessitated that the family adopt Richard out at age 2 to the Rorabeck family. All through his childhood years, he never realized that his biological mother lived only a few miles away from the farm he grew up on. His adoptive parents later had two more boys of their own, Herbert and Clarence. All three worked on the farm, raising beef and dairy cows, and brother Herbert had a growing farm tool business.