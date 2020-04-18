Richard Arthur “Dick” Smith, 85, of Lawrence passed away from cancer on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Dick was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Hartford, to William Arthur and Myrtle (Chenery MacLeod) Smith. In 1962, he married Mary Jo Wiles. They were blessed with a long marriage and partnership, working hard to raise four children, who survive: Steve (Faith) Smith, Nancy Jo Baker, Mark (Gale) Smith and Debbie (Randy) Simmons; along with six grandchildren. Dick is also survived by two sisters, Myra (Gale) Weberg of Hartford and Sandy (Gary) Curtis of Mattawan. He also leaves behind a very special friend and companion, Bev Brooks. They had known each other since grade school and graduated from high school together. Later in life, they helped each other grieve widowhood.