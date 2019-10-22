Richard August Weber
Richard August Weber, 96, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in South Haven, after a full and vibrant life.
Richard was born March 12, 1923, in Bangor, the only child of Henry and Agnes (Till) Weber. He was active in athletics, especially basketball and track, while attending South Haven Schools, and later participated in adult softball leagues. On Nov. 12, 1944, he married his beloved Gertrude Wank. He worked on the family farm and later became a dedicated and hard-working employee of Sherman Dairy from 1947 to 1983. In his retirement he enjoyed driving cars for local car dealerships.
Richard was a faithful member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of South Haven. He will be missed for his outgoing personality, friendliness and positive outlook on life. Richard never knew a stranger and always had a story or joke for everyone. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Richard is survived by his three children, Gaile (Ron) Peacock of West Salem, Ohio, Ted (Julie) Weber of South Haven and Ken (Jill) Weber of Bonita Springs, Fla.; grandchildren: Andrea (Mike) Tepe, Diane (Keith) DiDonato, Katie (Billy) Rowell, Kasey Weber and Jake (Aeria) Grimes; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson, Joshua Grimes.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Travis Wilson. A private burial will take place in Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
Richard’s family thanks the wonderful staff at River Ridge Retirement Village and Caring Circle Hospice for their love and support.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, (269) 637-0333.