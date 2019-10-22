Richard C. Carlson
Richard C. Carlson, 81, of Newnan, Ga., passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Richard was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Big Rapids, Mich., and was the son of the late Arthur C. Carlson and Geneva (Johnson) Carlson. Richard moved to St. Joseph and was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He went on to attend Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich., where he earned his degree in industrial chemistry and continued his education at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, where he earned his bachelor of science. Richard spent most of his career in the chemical coatings industry, specializing in wood finishes.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Grace Dolores (Gorgone) Carlson; “his girls” – four loving daughters: Lisa Walker (Wayne) of Lavergne, Tenn., Suzanne Carlson of Douglas, Mass., Dianne Durand (Richard) of Holden, Mass., and Amy Murphy (Michael) of Woodstock, Ga.; nine grandchild: Hunter, Kelsey, Samantha, Hanna, Sierra, Bailey, Ella, Sophia and Erin; and nieces and nephews.
Richard lived much of his life in Michigan. Richard and Grace raised their family in Grand Rapids before settling in Newnan in 1985. He was an avid hunter his entire life and loved spending time at his hunting cabins in Big Rapids, Mich., and Alvaton, Ga. He shared the love of antiquing with his family, in which finding Watts pottery or cranberry glass was the goal. He was not known to pass on a game of gin rummy and had a reputation for being hard to beat.
Later in life Richard endured Parkinson’s disease, which ultimately led to his passing. The Carlson’s were active members of the local Parkinson’s Support Group.
The family will have a time of gathering and remembrance on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 South Main St., Acworth, GA 30101. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Support Group, in care of First United Methodist Church, 33 Greenville St., Newnan, GA 30263.
To all you deer, go ahead and stop by his deer stand, he is moving on to a better one.